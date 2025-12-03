Rajasthan committed to becoming inclusive state for persons with disabilities: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 3 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while addressing the Special Persons with Disabilities Awards ceremony in Jaipur on Tuesday, said that persons with disabilities have demonstrated excellence across sectors, including sports, education, science, technology, arts, and music.

He emphasised that providing equal opportunity and dignity is not just a policy objective but a moral responsibility.

“Our resolve is to make Rajasthan the most accessible and sensitive state for the disabled,” said the Chief Minister.

The event, held at the Harish Chandra Mathur Institute of Public Administration (OTS) on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, honoured individuals and organisations doing exemplary work in disability empowerment.

The Chief Minister congratulated the awardees and said their stories of determination and achievement inspire society at large. Sharma highlighted that the United Nations declared December 3 as International Day of Persons with Disabilities to advocate for inclusivity and safeguard rights.

He said the success of para-athletes at national and international platforms, including the Paralympics, reflects the talent and strength of persons with disabilities and motivates everyone.

Speaking about national initiatives, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Accessible India Campaign has significantly improved accessibility-related reforms.

He noted that the expanded definition of disability, from seven to 21 categories under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, including acid attack survivors, has played a key role in reshaping public attitudes and strengthening rights-based support.

The Chief Minister reiterated that persons with disabilities are an important asset to society and shared details of ongoing welfare schemes. These include the distribution of wheelchairs, smartphones, motorised tricycles, and scooters. Last year, 2,000 scooters were distributed, and this year the number has been increased to 2,500.

He also announced that, for the first time in the state, electric-powered wheelchairs are being provided to beneficiaries with rare conditions such as muscular dystrophy. The mess allowance for residents in institutions for persons with disabilities has also been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,250.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot said Rajasthan is among the leading states in disability certification and Unique Disability ID Card rollout.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also distributed smartphones, hearing aids, smart canes, and mobility support devices to beneficiaries and visited an exhibition showcasing products made by persons with disabilities.

The event was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Additional Chief Secretary (Social Justice and Empowerment) Aparna Arora, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Iqbal Khan, senior officials, and a large number of participants.

