Rajasthan: Criminal killed, another hurt in police encounter in Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 : A listed criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his name was killed while another was injured after an encounter with police in Rajasthan's Barmer district, the police official said on Saturday.

According to officials, the encounter between police and smugglers took place in Rajasthan's Barmer on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Om Prakash who was killed during a joint operation with Jodhpur and Barmer Police.

Officials said that the deceased was a criminal, and had a reward of Rs 25,000 in his name.

The police further said that the firing from their side was done in self-defence after they were attacked.

"It was a joint operation of Jodhpur and Barmer police. They attacked the police and the police fired in self-defence, in which Om Prakash, a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed," said Rajasthan DGP Umesh on Friday.

The dead body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

However, the other goon, Koshalaram, with a reward of Rs 50,000, suffered serious injuries and has been hospitalised, the police said.

More details awaited.

