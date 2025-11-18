Rajasthan: Forces deployed in Nagaur over dispute on installation of Maharaja Surajmal’s statue

Jaipur, Nov 18 Tension erupted in Jodhiyasi village of Rajasthan on Tuesday over the installation of a statue of Maharaja Surajmal at a public square.

Two groups clashed around 1:30 pm when one side attempted to put up a tent at the disputed site. Stone pelting took place despite the presence of police, forcing personnel to disperse the crowds.

Police teams from nine stations, along with RAC and Quick Response Team units, were deployed at the bus stand intersection where the incident occurred. Officials said the situation is now under control. The dispute has been ongoing for nearly a year. Three statues — of Lord Parshuram, Maharana Pratap, and Maharaja Surajmal — were to be installed in the village.

However, late Monday night, one group independently installed the statue of Maharaja Surajmal at the contentious location. At 5 am Tuesday, members of both groups began staging sit-ins.

One faction maintains that they have no objection to installing the statue but oppose its placement at the public square, which houses government offices and the village bus stand.

“This area already faces parking issues. Installing the statue elsewhere in the village would avoid inconvenience,” said villager Karan Singh.

They also accused Sarpanch Kamala Mund and her representative Dayalram Mund of instigating the installation. However, the opposing group argues that the Gram Sabha had already passed a resolution to install the statue at the location as part of village beautification.

“The proposal was approved by the District Collector and sent to the Divisional Commissioner, though final approval is still pending,” said Sarpanch representative Dayalram Mund.

When the group that installed the statue tried to erect additional tents in the afternoon, the other side objected.

As police attempted to mediate, both sides hurled stones at the site of the installation work.

District collector Arun Kumar Purohit said senior officials, including the Additional District Collector, SDM, and Additional SP, were at the scene to monitor the situation.

Efforts are underway to bring both sides to an agreement, though talks so far have remained inconclusive.

