Rajasthan: Fourth Army recruitment rally concludes, records 90 pc turnout

Jaipur, Nov 25 Despite harsh weather, an overwhelming number of young men and women participated in the Army Recruitment Rally conducted by the Army Recruiting Office, Jodhpur, said officials on Tuesday.

These candidates came from Ajmer, Barmer, Balotra, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Phalodi and Sirohi districts at the recruitment drive held at Rajkiya Sharirik Shiksha Mahavidyalaya, Jodhpur, from 10 November to 23 November 2025.

In addition, the recruitment rally for Agniveer (General Duty) – Women Military Police for all districts of Rajasthan was conducted on 24 and 25 November 2025 at the same venue.

A huge turnout of participants, despite challenging weather conditions, demonstrated the characteristic patriotic spirit and enthusiasm of Rajasthan’s youth.

The rally recorded an impressive over 90 per cent turnout. Drug tests were conducted to ensure that no candidate used unfair means during the physical assessments.

Strict anti-touting measures were also enforced to protect candidates from exploitation by touts and unscrupulous elements.

Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Jaipur, appreciated the civil administration for its extensive support and effective arrangements made for the rally and the participating candidates.

With the conclusion of the Jodhpur rally, the first recruitment rally of Phase II for the recruiting year 2025-26 has been completed.

On declaration of the final results of Phase II rallies, successful candidates will be dispatched to their respective Regimental Centres for training commencing 01 July 2026, said officials.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor