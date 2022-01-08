Rajasthan: Girl opens library in Jaipur's Bassi village to make education easily accessible to women

Since families in this Rajasthan village refused to let the girls travel to the nearest library which was 13 to 14 kms away from the village for the fear of molestation, a girl from the Bassi village has opened a library in the village itself to make learning more accessible to the girls of her village.

"Women in our village did not have access to a library and the nearest library was 13 to 14 km away. In such a situation, they had to travel far for studies. Families refused to let the girls travel for fear of molestation. So, I opened this library in the village itself," said Kavita Saini.

The library has 398 books at present, informed Kavita. "Library is opened from 9 am to 5 pm and the books are free", she added.

For financial independence, the women in the Bassi village have also taken up embroidery work. Besides embroidery work, they also make toys that are sold at the market with prices between Rs 100 to Rs 1000.

"In the wake of COVID-19, many in the village lost their regular jobs, so this handicraft came to the financial rescue for the villagers. We are observing that their financial condition is getting better", said Pinky Jain Chief Program Manager.

The women in the village are also being taught English, informed one reader.

( With inputs from ANI )

