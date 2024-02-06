Rajasthan: Heroin valued at Rs 35cr recovered near Pak border

Jaipur, Feb 6 BSF along with police have recovered five kg heroin in Raisinghnagar area of Anupgarh district in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that the price of the recovered drugs in the international market is valued at Rs 35 crore.

“The heroin was found 1800 meters inside the Indian border from the Zero Line in two packets. The operation was carried out by BSF and police,” CID SP Rajendra Kumar said.

He said that however no one has been arrested in the case so far.

“There is a possibility of the heroin being dropped by drones. There have been incidents of heroin being dropped by Pakistan by drones in this area,” he said.

In the last two years, large quantities of heroin have been recovered in Sriganganagar and Anupgarh districts.

In 2022, ten cases were reported in the area in which at least 29 accused were arrested while over 33 kg heroin was seized.

In 2023, 28 cases of heroin smuggling were reported in which 40 accused were arrested while 68.5 kg heroin was recovered and a pistol, 23 cartridges and one kg of 100 grams of poppy seeds were also recovered.

