‘Rajasthan is my Karmabhoomi’, says new Chief Secy after assuming charge

Jaipur, Nov 17 V. Srinivas has assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan at the Secretariat on Monday as the outgoing Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant handed over the charge to him.

Before assuming charge as Chief Secretary, V. Srinivas and Sudhansh Pant performed puja with chanting of mantras at the Ganesh Temple at the entry gate of the Secretariat's main building.

The Chief Secretary warmly embraced Sudhansh Pant upon taking charge of the office.

Speaking to the media after assuming charge as Chief Secretary, V. Srinivas said, "I express my gratitude to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who believed in my efficiency and gave me such a significant responsibility. I also want to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for entrusting me with the responsibility of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in the Government of India for many years."

Rajasthan is my karmabhoomi (workplace). I came here at the age of 22. I have held several positions. I had a probationary period in Nagaur, followed by a subdivisional officer in Bhilwara. After that, I came as a secretary, serving in the Planning Department, Finance Department, Health Department, and Science and Technology Department. Then, I served as Chairman of the Rajasthan Tax Board and Revenue Board. Sudhansh Pant has been a close friend of mine since joining the cadre. I have learned a lot from my seniors, he said.

Pant, meanwhile, was relieved on Monday. He was given a farewell by the IAS Association at the Secretariat.

After assuming charge also held his first meeting with senior IAS officers.

Srinivas said that the government has recently outlined the vision of a developed Rajasthan 2047.

“The framework to implement this vision is a significant responsibility. The focus will be on how to increase Rajasthan's growth rate and attract new private investment,” he claimed.

He further claimed that Rajasthan has always been one of the best-governed states in India.

“While in the Central government, I was the Secretary-in-Charge of Rajasthan, and in the Deregulation Committee, I observed that Rajasthan has implemented several innovations. Among them is the Public Relations Portal. These innovations have also been adopted by the Government of India,” he said.

Srinivas said that the government of India’s draft bill for the Public Trust Bill needs to be taken forward.

He claimed that the Chief Minister has directed that we will continuously strive for development in priority sectors with a holistic approach.

He said that Rajasthan has always been focused on major areas of work, adding that there have been many innovations in agriculture, IGNP, and the social sector, including Health for All. I will strive to implement the new education policy.

He further said that the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ was a very good project; many MoUs were signed during that period.

“We will strive to implement the MoUs for Rising Rajasthan. We have to work towards a developed Rajasthan; this is a large area. Prioritising the poor, farmers, women, and youth, implementing policies and maintaining coordination between departments is my responsibility,” he further claimed.

