Rajasthan: Man beaten to death with rods and stick over property dispute

In Rajasthan's Bundi district, a 40-year-old laborer was beaten to death by some people with rods and sticks. At this time, the attackers crushed the workers' leg with the help of the tractor. The incident took place due to a dispute over the illegal occupation of forest land. Police have registered a case of murder against 9 persons in this case.

According to police, Sukhlal Gurjar, a resident of Chanda Ka Talab in Thanera police station, was working as a laborer under the government's rural employment scheme MNREGA. He was returning home on a motorcycle on Sunday when he was attacked by a group of accused waiting for him. Upon receiving the information, his family and police rushed to the spot. Sukhlal, who was critically injured, was rushed to a hospital in Kota. There the doctors pronounced him dead. The body was then autopsied and handed over to relatives.

Sukhlal Gurjar was arguing with some villagers over a plot of land in the forest. About seven months ago, there were clashes on both sides. At that time, a person from the opposite group had fractured his hand, police said. The main accused Gurjaraj Gurjar and Bhojraj Gurjar have been arrested. Police also said that search for other accused was on.