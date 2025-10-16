Rajasthan: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Paint Shop in Jodhpur (Watch Video)

Jodhpur: Major blaze erupts at the Rang sagar color paint shop near devnagar police station area on Thursday, October 16, 2025 evening. Huge flames of blaze were coming from the warehouse, fire brigade immediately reached at the spot and currently are trying to control the flames. Following the fire a thick layer of smoke gripped the surrounding area and a panic created among the locals.

Police officer Somkaran told IANS around 9:30 pm they got called that fire has breakout at the warehouse shop near devnagar police station. Fire brigade reached immediately at the shop and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing". The cause behind the fire is not clear yet, added officer.

जोधपुर संभाग को कोई ग्रहण लगा हुआ है एक के बाद एक हाथ से हर किसी को दहला रही हैं थोड़ी देर पहले जोधपुर शहर में एक कलर की दुकान में भयंकर आग लगी है जिस पर 2 घंटे से काबू नहीं हो पाया है 30 से अधिक दमकल की गाड़ियां आग बुझाने की कोशिश कर रही है pic.twitter.com/XqxwUqPrTb — Ashok Shera (@ashokshera94) October 16, 2025

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Police officer Somkaran says, "As soon as information about the fire was received, fire brigade vehicles reached the spot, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing" pic.twitter.com/BakRADQaRP — IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2025

According to Dainki Bhaskar, fire department was immediately alerted, and five fire engines responded to the scene to control the blaze. Flames are visible from a distance. Police, including ACP Ravindra Bothra, and Municipal Corporation South Mayor Vanita Seth arrived to assess the situation.

As a precaution, patients and staff from the nearby Naturopathy Center were evacuated to another block of the center to prevent potential harm from an explosion. As of now no casualties reported.