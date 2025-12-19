Rajasthan: MLAs accused of seeking commission fail to produce evidence before ethics committee

Jaipur, Dec 19 The Rajasthan Assembly’s Ethics Committee on Friday questioned three MLAs accused of demanding commissions from MLA development funds, but none of them was able to produce supporting evidence during the hearing.

All three legislators denied the allegations and sought additional time to submit documents. The MLAs appeared before the committee individually. Independent MLA Ritu Banawat (Bayana) was questioned first, followed by Congress MLA Anita Jatav (Hindaun) and BJP MLA Revanthram Danga (Khinvsar).

When asked directly whether they had demanded commissions, all three maintained their innocence. However, upon being asked to present evidence in support of their claims, they requested more time.

The committee granted their requests - 15 days to Revanthram Danga, 7 days to Anita Jatav, and 10 days to Ritu Banawat.

They will now be summoned again on separate dates.

Revanthram Danga cited ill health and said he would respond to further questions after consulting his advisers. The decision to summon the three MLAs was taken two days ago at a meeting of the Ethics Committee chaired by Kailash Verma. Notices were subsequently issued, following the referral of the matter by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Sunday.

The Ethics Committee comprises 12 MLAs, including Chairman Kailash Verma. The three MLAs were named in a sting operation, in which they were allegedly caught on camera negotiating commissions in return for recommending development works from their MLA funds.

According to the sting, BJP MLA Revanthram Danga allegedly demanded a 40 per cent commission to secure a Rs 50 lakh contract.

The husband of Independent MLA Ritu Banawat was allegedly involved in negotiations. Congress MLA Anita Jatav allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 as token money. Ethics Committee Chairman Kailash Verma said the committee would prepare its report only after completing further questioning. He stated that the committee could also summon other individuals, including Ritu Banawat’s husband, if required.

Verma said Ritu Banawat claimed the video footage was edited and demanded a CBI investigation, while also seeking scrutiny of all MLA fund allocations made over the past two years.

Anita Jatav denied any connection with the letter, seal, or signatures shown in the sting and submitted some documents while seeking seven days.

Revanthram Danga sought 15 days to gather information and prepare his response.

The chairman added that the committee would also examine all evidence and then a factual report would be submitted to the Speaker of the Assembly, following which further action would be decided.

