Rajasthan Polls: Seizures worth over Rs 300 cr made since imposition of MCC

Jaipur, Oct 28 Since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Rajasthan on October 9, the enforcement agencies in the state have set a new record by seizing illicit liquor, cash and other materials worth over Rs 300 crore.

This is 433 per cent more than the seizures made during the entire MCC period in the 2018 Assembly elections which stood at Rs 70 crore in 65 days.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta, the information has been sourced from various reports issued by different agencies in the state.

As per the information, Jaipur is at the forefront in the state with a seizure of Rs 54.81 crore followed by Udaipur with Rs 17.86 crore.

Third in the list is Alwar with Rs 15.86 crore worth seizure, Bhilwara -- Rs 14.43 crore, Banswara -- Rs 14.36 crore, Jodhpur -- Rs 13.53 crore, Chittorgarh -- Rs 11.66 crore, Barmer -- Rs 11.44 crore, and Sri Ganganagar -- Rs 9.64 crore.

Hanumangarh features tenth tenth with 9.44 crore.

Of these, Udaipur, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Jodhpur, Sirohi, Nagaur and Jalore have seized more than Rs 1 crore in the last 24 hours.

Alwar ranks first in the state in the case of illegal liquor seizure with Rs 4.97 crore.

Bhilwara figures first with seizure of drugs worth Rs 10 .94 crore. Jaipur ranks first in the case of seizure of illegal cash with Rs 9.36 crore.

While Banswara is at the first place in the seizure of precious metals like gold and silver worth Rs 11.65 crore, Sawai Madhopur is ahead seizing freebies worth Rs 27.54 lakh.

Gupta said that strict vigil is being maintained by the departments across the state and strict action taken on any suspicious case.

