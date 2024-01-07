Rajasthan: Recovery Agents Take Away Goats Over Non-Payment Of Loan in Barmer; Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident from Barmer, Rajasthan, a video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that bank representatives seized a woman's goats due to her failure to repay a loan instalment. A clip capturing the incident has gone viral on social media.

Recovery Agents Took Away Goats for Not Paying Loan Instalments

फाइनेंस वाले की किस्त जमा नहीं कर पाया व्यक्ति तो बकरी लेकर रवाना हो गए और बोले किस्त जमा करके बकरी ले जाओ pic.twitter.com/ArZXsA4zhX — Narsiram Patel (@Narsiram_Patel4) January 2, 2024

A viral video shows the distressed woman pleading with the bank representatives not to take away her goats. She requests them to wait until she can arrange the payment and assures them that she will pay money as soon as possible, but the finance person does not listen to her and says after paying the instalment, take the goat.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by individuals with financial constraints and lenders' measures to recover outstanding payments.