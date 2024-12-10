Rajasthan: Rescue Efforts Continue After 30 Hours to Save Boy Trapped in Borewell in Dausa (Watch Video)

A five-year-old boy remains trapped in an open borewell in Dausa district, Rajasthan. The incident took place in Kali Khad village. Aryan Meena fell about 150 feet into the borewell while playing with his mother.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Rescue operations underway for a 5-year-old boy, Aryan fell into a borewell in Dausa on 9th December.



Xcmg 180 Piling Rig machine has been brought to the spot to dig a 150-ft deep tunnel near the borewell to rescue the child. pic.twitter.com/RpmMmnoLCq — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024

Local police and administration officials responded quickly after the accident was reported. District Magistrate Devendra Kumar and MLA Deendayal Berwa reached the scene along with other officials. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also deployed to assist with the rescue operation.

Rescue workers are now focused on digging a parallel borewell to access Aryan. Despite their efforts, they have not yet managed to bring the boy to safety after more than 30 hours.

Around 2 AM, after 13 hours of the incident, rescuers used a camera to detect Aryan’s movements inside the borewell. Oxygen is being supplied to him through a pipe. Various tools, earthmovers, and tractors are being used to aid the operation.