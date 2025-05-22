Rajasthan : Sudden Storm in Dholpur Uproots Trees, Damages Homes, Injures Over a Dozen (Watch Video)

Sudden and powerful storm hit Rajasthan on Wednesday late night leaving the trail of destruction across the region. In Dholpur due to strong wind the trees got uprooted and damaged tin roofs and walls of several houses, including concrete structures. The storm’s intensity was such that electric poles were snapped, leading to widespread power outages in several parts of the city. Emergency services rushed to the affected areas to clear debris and restore electricity.

Local authorities have reported over a dozen people injured due to falling debris and structural damage. Hospitals in the area are currently treating those injured. The Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts for Rajasthan. A red alert is in effect for Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sriganganagar districts on May 22nd and 23rd, warning of extreme heat waves, thunder, and dust storms with winds of 40-50 km/h. Residents are urged to take precautions. A yellow alert covers Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur for the next two days, forecasting thundershowers and gusty winds (40-50 km/h).

Light rain and thundershowers are expected in isolated locations within the Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions from May 24th to 26th. Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions may experience thunderstorms on May 22nd and 23rd afternoon. The department also anticipates a temperature increase of 1-2 degrees in the next 48 hours. The severe heat currently impacting Rajasthan necessitates staying indoors, and all residents should monitor weather conditions.