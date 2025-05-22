Delhi Weather Update: Storm Uproots Trees, Topples Banners, Collapses Wall, Metro Impacted (Watch Video)

Delhi was swept with the huge dust storm across the city leading to heavy rains and hailstorms. The sudden change in weather led to widespread disruption including power-outages and traffic jams and tree felling. In tragic incident a boundary wall of a juice shop fell near Kashmiri Gate Delhi Election Office. Fortunately their was no loss of life as the area was empty.

Following a dust storm, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad were hit by intense hailstorms and heavy rain. Noida experienced significant hail damage. Power outages occurred throughout Delhi-NCR, causing traffic congestion on key routes like the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Kalindi Kunj border, and DND Flyway.

The severe weather damaged infrastructure, with fallen trees, a collapsed Noida Welcome Board, and overhead electric (OHE) line disturbances. A tree fell on a car near India Gate, but the driver was unharmed. Delhi Metro services were significantly disrupted, particularly on the Red, Yellow, and Pink Lines, with temporary halts at stations like Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri, and Nizamuddin.

#WATCH | Delhi | A tree fell, affecting two vehicles, near the Hazarat Nizamuddin Police Station as the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by wind. pic.twitter.com/jlagecqtAT — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | A pole fell on the main road near Nizamuddin Flyover after heavy rainfall accompanied by wind was witnessed in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/45fSBitwPD — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

Mayur Vihar Phase 1 saw over 30-minute delays due to overcrowding. While Pink Line services resumed by 9:18 PM, Red and Yellow Line disruptions continued late into the evening. DMRC attributed the issues to fallen objects and OHE damage, and restoration efforts were underway.