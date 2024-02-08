Rajasthan: Woman Falls Into Borewell in Sawai Madhopur; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)

A woman fell into a borewell on a farm in Sawai Madhopur on Wednesday, February 7. Rescue efforts are ongoing with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) involved.

Authorities are arranging to supply oxygen to the woman in the borewell. According to her family, the woman went missing from home around 8 pm on Tuesday. Police are investigating whether she fell into the well accidentally or was pushed into it, as reported by the news agency PTI.

VIDEO | NDRF, SDRF teams carry out rescue operation after a woman fell in a borewell in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/pLYwtCEBux — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2024

Bamanwas Deputy Superintendent of Police Santram stated that they received information about a woman falling into a borewell in the afternoon. Her family members informed the police that they found her slippers outside the borewell and realized she had fallen inside. The borewell, which is approximately 100 feet deep, was recently dug on the farm, and there is no water in it.