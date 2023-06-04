Rajasthan: Women commit suicide after locking her 4 Children in a drum, all five dead

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 : A woman allegedly hanged herself after locking her four children in a paddy drum, which led to their deaths at her house in the Mandli station area in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

The police have sent all five bodies to the Kalyanpuri mortuary. The FSL team collected proof from the incident site. A Tehsildar Mandali Police Officer has also reached the spot.

The police have informed the family members of the dead, and further investigation will be done after their arrival. Suicide is indicated in the preliminary investigation by the police.

According to the police, Urmila, wife of Jetha Ram, was at home with her four children on Saturday. While her husband, Jetharam, had gone to Jodhpur to earn wages. At noon, Urmila locked her children Bhavna (8), Vikram (5), Vimla (3), and Manisha (2) in the Millet tanker.

After that, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside the house. When their relatives who lived nearby didn't see the children and the women till evening, they visited Urmila's home, where they found her hanging and her kids locked in the millet tanker. Relatives, along with villagers, informed the police. Police reached the scene and sent the dead bodies to Kalyanpur Hospital Mortuary."

The deceased woman's uncle, Durgaram, has submitted a report to the police alleging harassment by her husband and her in-laws for the last five years.

"Her husband has killed my niece and her children. We demand that appropriate action be taken to provide justice to my niece and her children," said her uncle Durgaram.

According to Circle Station Officer Kamlesh Gehlot, "a noose was around the woman's neck in the courtyard under the animal shelter. The children were in the grain drum. All five had died. The relatives have reported murder and harassment for dowry against the husband. Police have registered a case on the report. Once the post-mortem is done by the Medical Board, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives."

