Rajeshwariben Shah, Elder Sister of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Passes Away; Maharashtra CM Offers Condolences

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s elder sister, Rajeshwariben Shah, passed away on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Expressing his condolences, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, on X (formerly known as Twitter), said, "Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah's sister, Smt. Rajeshwariben Shah passed away today in Mumbai. Her demise comes as a shock to the entire Shah family. I am personally pained by this grief, and I pray to God that honourable Amitbhai and the entire Shah family find the strength to overcome this shock. A heartfelt tribute to Rajeshwariben Shah!"

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमितभाई शाह यांच्या भगिनी श्रीमती राजेश्वरीबेन शाह यांचे आज मुंबईत दुःखद निधन झाले. त्यांचे जाणे हे समस्त शाह कुटूंबियांसाठी अत्यंत धक्कादायक आहे. या दुःखात मी व्यक्तिशः सहभागी असून या धक्क्यातून सावरण्याचे बळ आदरणीय अमितभाई आणि समस्त शाह कुटूंबियांना मिळो हीच… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) January 15, 2024

She had been unwell for an extended period and was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai for several days. Due to the demise of his sister, Amit Shah has cancelled all his scheduled programs, including those in Banaskantha and Raksha Shakti University. The mortal remains of Rajeshwariben Shah will be brought to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, as per media reports.

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमितभाई शाह यांच्या भगिनी राजेश्वरीबेन शाह यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय वेदनादायी आहे. भगिनी जणू दुसरी माताच असते. त्यामुळे, मा. अमितभाईंसाठी ही पोकळी कधीही भरून निघणार नाही. या कठीण प्रसंगी मी शाह कुटुंबाच्या दुःखात सहभागी आहे. राजेश्वरीबेन शाह यांच्या… — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) January 15, 2024

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil also expressed condolences over the passing away of the Union Home Minister's sister. "The news of the death of Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah's sister, Rajeshwariben Shah, is very painful. A sister is like a second mother. Therefore, Hon. This void will never be filled for Amitbhai. I share the grief of the Shah family on this difficult occasion. A moving tribute to the memory of Rajeshwariben Shah. May the respected Amitbhai and the Shah family get the strength to recover from this difficult situation; this is our prayer to God. Om Shanti!" Patil said on X.