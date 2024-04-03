The former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts - Muguran, Robert and Jayakumar were deported to Sri Lanka from Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu this morning. Murugan, Jayakumar and Robert were staying in the Trichy refugee camp.

The former PM convicts, who had been prematurely freed from prison and later detained at a special camp in Tiruchi, were released on April 2 at night. According to sources, upon receiving final clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to send them back to Sri Lanka, the Revenue Department, which runs the Special Camp, released them.

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convicts at Chennai Airport:

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts- Muguran, Robert and Jayakumar deported to Sri Lanka from Chennai airport this morning.



Supreme Court ordered the release of convicts on November 11, 2022. The Congress party opposed the decision of the apex court to release of the killers. “This is unacceptable and completely erroneous. It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue,” the Congress party had said.