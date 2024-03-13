Rajnath Singh Approves Proposal for Expansion of NCC With Addition of 300,000 Cadets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the green light to a proposal for the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), with the addition of 300,000 cadets. The decision is a response to the growing demand for NCC participation from educational institutions across the nation, as stated by the Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the go-ahead to a proposal for expanding the National Cadet Corps by adding three lakh cadet vacancies. This decision marks a significant growth for the NCC, which started with only 20,000 cadets in 1948. With the sanctioned strength now reaching 20 lakh cadets, the NCC solidifies its position as the largest uniformed youth organization globally, as per the ministry's statement.

It said the expansion plan encompasses the establishment of four new Group Headquarters and the addition of two new NCC units. With NCC being offered as an elective subject as per the National Education Policy 2020, the expansion will be a step towards meeting the aspirations of the youth towards playing a pivotal role as future leaders of the nation, the ministry said.

The expansion's far-reaching effects will result in a balanced distribution of vacancies across all States and Union Territories, effectively reducing the waiting list for institutions seeking to join the NCC, as per the statement. Additionally, an integral aspect of the expansion plan entails the proposal to employ ex-servicemen as NCC instructors, capitalizing on their expertise and extensive experience.