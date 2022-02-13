Rajnath Singh to 3 address elections meetings in UP today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday will address election meetings in Ramnagar, Haidergarh and Unchahar Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, in Uttar Pradesh, I will address election public meetings in three Assembly constituencies, Ramnagar, Haidergarh and Unchahar," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering in Sikandaraabaad in Bulandshahr Assembly constituency, the Defence Minister had urged the people of UP to keep distance from those doing politics of caste, creed and religion. He alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress are indulging in "politics of appeasement".

Meanwhile, the voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on 55 assembly seats covering nine districts of the state will be held on Monday.

Two crore voters will decide the fate of 586 candidates in the second phase of Assembly elections.

Districts going to polls in second phase are Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor