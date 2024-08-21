Rajnath Singh to Visit US From August 23 to 26, to Strengthen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be undertaking an official visit to US from August 23 to 26 on the invitation of the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. During the visit, Sigh will hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart, Secretary Austin. He will also meet the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, Jake Sullivan.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels. The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Rajnath Singh will also chair a high-level roundtable meeting with the US defence industry on the ongoing and future defence collaborations. He will also interact with the Indian community during the visit.