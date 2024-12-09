Rajouri Garden Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Jungle Jamboree Restaurant (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out in Jungle Jamboree restaurant, situated opposite Rajouri Garden Metro Station in Delhi, on Monday afternoon, December 9. According to the information shared by the news agency on X, at least 10 fire tenders reached the spot and worked to douse the raging blaze.

Also Read | Pune: Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Godown in Kudalwadi, Pimpri Chinchwad; Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

A video shared by ANI shows firefighters engaged in the operation of dousing the blaze as it spread to other shops situated near the restaurant, which has created chaos and panic in the area.

A huge Fire Broke Out in the Restaurant

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out at a restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area. A total of 10 fire tenders are at the spot. Further details awaited.



(Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/8Kg42WADEa — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

"We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told news agency PTI.

However, the cause of the fire is still uncertain. There have been no reports of injuries or casualties. Further details are awaited.