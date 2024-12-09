Pune: Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Godown in Kudalwadi, Pimpri Chinchwad; Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a scrap godown in Kudalwadi, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, sending thick plumes of smoke and flames into the sky. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Eight fire engines have been deployed to the scene as firefighters work tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are investigating the incident.

This is the second fire related incident reported from Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Yesterday a fire engulfed a photo studio injuring seven people. The studio was located on the ground floor of a 5-storey building in Pune's Bavdhan area. Visuals of the spot showed a blaze in the studio with massive plumes of smoke coming out from it and covering the sky. The official said the flames were brought under control and a probe is on to ascertain its cause.