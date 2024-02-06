Rajya Sabha Takes Up Bills to Modify SC, ST Lists in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

The Rajya Sabha convened on Tuesday to address two bills aimed at amending the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Following the Question Hour session, the House proceeded with a motion presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to suspend Rule 17 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha. This suspension was intended to facilitate the consideration and passage of three bills: The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024.

Subsequently, Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for deliberation and passage in the Rajya Sabha.