Raksha Bandhan 2023: Banks to remain closed on 30 and 31 August

Raksha Bandhan is a significant yearly festival that honours the special connections we have with our siblings. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30 August.The banks will remain closed on 30 and 31 August in some cities.

According to the RBI holiday calendar banks will remain closed on 30 August in Jaipur and Shimla.On 31 August, Banks will in Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram due to Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol. The month of August have fourteen bank holidays including Sunday and second and the fourth Saturday. Here are the list of upcoming bank holidays:

August 29 (Thiruvonam): Bank holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

August 30 (Raksha Bandhan): Bank holiday in Jaipur and Shimla.

August 31 (Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol): Bank holiday in Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.