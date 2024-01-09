Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Cancels Ayodhya City Tour of New Ram Lalla Idol Due to Crowd Management Concerns

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to cancel a procession originally planned for January 17, allowing devotees to witness the new idol of Ram Lalla throughout Ayodhya before the consecration ceremony. In lieu of the procession, the Trust will organize a guided tour of the new idol within the Ram Janmabhoomi premises on the same day, January 17. This adjustment comes in response to crowd management concerns raised by security agencies.

The decision was taken by the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a meeting with the Acharyas of Kashi and senior administrative officials. According to the Ayodhya district administration, it was discussed in the meeting that it would be difficult to control the crowd as devotees and pilgrims will rush to have 'darshan' of the new idol of Ram Lalla when it is taken out in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians.