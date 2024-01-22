Ram Mandir Consecration: Delhi Police's Appreciation Post For UP Cops Goes Viral After Grand Ceremony

In a historic ceremony on Monday, January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the idol of Ram Lalla, leading the sacred rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony within the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi police commended the Uttar Pradesh police department for ensuring robust security during this significant event, attended by numerous dignitaries and high-profile celebrities.

Recognizing the importance of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh police implemented heightened security measures in and around the Ram temple, officially known as Shri Ram Janmaboomi temple, both in Ayodhya and across the state. The Delhi police expressed appreciation on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "We appreciate the UP police for providing seamless security and smooth traffic arrangements for the dignitaries and devotees who came for the historic moment of consecration of Shri Ramlala's life at Shri Ramjanmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya ji and for organizing the successful event." In response, the UP police conveyed gratitude for the words of praise from the Delhi police.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony witnessed the presence of key figures, including PM Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Adding to the grandeur, Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises during the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.