Ram Mandir Inauguration: Consecration of Ram Idol in Presence of Five, Including PM Modi

As the date of January 22, 2024, approaches, the dream of those anticipating the magnificent Ram Mandir is on the verge of realization. In a significant development, reports indicate that only five individuals will be permitted inside the sanctum sanctorum (Garbha Griha) during the ritual. These five are expected to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and the chief priest.

The ceremony itself will be shrouded in privacy, with the Garbha Griha's curtain remaining closed throughout. Following tradition, the idol will be placed before a mirror, and three teams of acharyas (priests) will perform specific rituals. Swami Govind Dev Giri will lead the first team, while Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati, head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth, will lead the second. A third team comprised of 21 scholars from Kashi will also participate.

Prime Minister Modi, who laid the Ram Mandir's foundation stone in 2020, will further underscore his involvement in the project by visiting Ayodhya on December 30. During this visit, he will inaugurate the newly built airport and flag off a new train service. He has reportedly been closely monitoring the temple's construction progress throughout.

Adding to the grandeur of the edifice, the Garbha Griha will boast gold-plated doors and bronze murals depicting the teachings of Lord Ram. These details hint at the elaborate and symbolic nature of the consecration ceremony, marking a monumental moment in Indian history.