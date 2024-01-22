Ram Mandir Inauguration: The Dream our Ancestors had Around 500 Years Ago Will be Fulfilled Today says, Sadhvi Niranjan

Union Minister of State Niranjan Jyoti said, "The dream that our ancestors had around 500 years ago, and for which, many of our kar sevaks sacrificed their lives, will finally be fulfilled today.In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla is set to take place on January 22.The deity Ram's idol, crafted by Arun Yogiraj, was positioned within the temple's Sanctum Sanctorum. Draped in a veil, the initial photograph of the idol was unveiled during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday.

As many as 7,000 dignitaries, including politicians, industrialists, celebrities and sports personalities, are in attendance for the event, which is also being live-streamed. The entire nation is already in the grip of a religious fervour, with Ramlilas, Bhagwat Kathas, Bhajan sandhyas and cultural programmes being planned across different places of India and around the world. Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks will remain closed in the country for half the day on January 22 while stock exchanges NSE and BSE have announced a trading holiday on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.About the Ram Mandir: Built to last at least a 1,000 years, the Nagara-style temple has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore.