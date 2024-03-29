Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Will Be Open for 24 Hours, Expecting Footfall of 15 Lakh Devotees

Ahead of Ram Navmi, over 15 lakh devotees are expected to visit the newly built Ayodhya Ram Temple to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram. As per the information received Ram Mandir will remain open for 24 hours from April 15 to April 17 for this occasion, so that devotes can meet their Ramlala anytime they want. Ayodhya is preparing to keep the Ram Mandir open all day, even on April 18 if necessary. Therefore, senior officials of the Ayodhya administration are reportedly holding frequent meetings and reviewing all details.

About 2 lakh devotees visit the Ram temple every day. Sometimes this number goes up to 4 to 5 lakhs. It is said that after hundreds of years of waiting, the Ram Mandir Sankalp has been completed, and on the day of Shri Ram Navami, an ocean of devotees can flock to have a glimpse of Ram Lala, everything is being prepared for this. Ayodhya police has also reviewed the preparations. By keeping the temple open for 24 hours from April 15 to April 17, more devotees will be able to visit Ramlala, officials of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthkshetra Trust said.

Meanwhile, it is said that the entire work of Ram Mandir will be completed soon. After the inauguration of the Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many conveniences, facilities, changes and rules were made so that the devotees of Ram could have the darshan of Ram Lala easily. Devotees are said to be benefiting from this.