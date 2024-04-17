Ram Navami 2024: Bengal Police on Alert As Hindu Jagran Manch Set To Hold 5,000 Religious Processions

Multiple police stations across West Bengal are on high alert to prevent any potential communal tensions in anticipation of the Ram Navami celebrations in the state. The Hindu Jagran Manch is reportedly organizing approximately 5,000 religious processions at the ward or panchayat level in all districts of the state. Affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the organization has also arranged significant processions in Barasat, Siliguri, and Kolkata's Burrabazar.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, the district administrations in Hooghly, Howrah, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Asansol, and Barrackpore, which have previously witnessed communal tensions during Ram Navami celebrations, are also on high alert.

No public display of weapons during processions on the festive occasion will be allowed, an unidentified police officer said. Some traditional groups and akharas have been given permission. Even their processions will be videographed. In recent years, Ram Navami celebrations have evolved into a political battleground, often resulting in rallies escalating into significant political confrontations and occasionally leading to communal riots.

On March 30 last year, clashes broke out in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, which subsequently spread to two other districts, North Dinajpur and Hooghly. The confrontations resulted in injuries to ten individuals.

Earlier this week, the Calcutta high court on Monday granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Anjani Putra Sena to take out Ram Navami processions in Howrah on April 17 while imposing certain conditions. The state government had sought to stop the procession, proposing an alternative route.