Ram Navami 2024: Divya Abhisheka of Ram Lalla Idol Performed at Ayodhya Ram Temple (See Pics)

Ram Navami, a cherished festival among the Hindu community, honors the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and holds profound significance. This year, the festivities culminate on April 17 after nine days of celebration. On Maha Navami of Chaitra Navaratri, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, adding to the spiritual richness of the occasion.

श्री राम नवमी की पावन बेला में आज, श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में प्रभु श्री रामलला सरकार का दिव्य अभिषेक किया गया।



Divya Abhisheka of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, on the pious ocassion of Shri Ram Navami. pic.twitter.com/U4HaE5yFyg — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) April 17, 2024

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the revered Divya Abhisheka ceremony of Ram LallaThis year's Ram Navami holds added significance following the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in January, where devotees had the privilege of glimpsing Ram Lalla. The temple will be adorned with grandeur as it receives an offering of 1,11,111 kilograms of laddoos as prasad.

The 'Surya Abhishek' ceremony for Lord Ram Lalla is scheduled to take place today around 12:15, facilitated by high-quality mirrors and lenses for an auspicious celebration.