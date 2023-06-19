Ram Navami clashes: NIA approaches Calcutta HC accusing non-cooperation by state police

Kolkata, June 19 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday approached Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha accusing West Bengal police of non-cooperation in the handover of crucial documents related to the Ram Navami clashes in the state earlier this year.

The NIA has taken up the probe in the matter following an order by the division bench of Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya on April 27. The bench had also directed the state police to handover all case-related documents to the NIA within the next two weeks.

In its petition, the NIA has alleged that since the state police are not extending cooperation and delaying the process of submission of all case related documents, the central agency is unable to accelerate the pace of investigation.

Meanwhile, the state government has contended that it has already challenged the Calcutta High Court's order in the Supreme Court and the hearing in the matter is pending there.

However, the NIA has countered the argument of the state government, claiming that since no order has come from the apex court in this matter, the central agency will continue with its investigation.

After hearing the argument of NIA, Justice Mantha admitted the petition. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on June 21.

On April 27, while ordering NIA probe in the matter, the high court had observed that it is beyond the ability of the state police to find those who were responsible for the clashes or who instigated them, and hence a probe by a central agency was necessary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor