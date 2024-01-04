Ram Temple Consecration: Craftsmen From Ahmedabad Makes 551 Kg Drum for Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, a group of craftsmen from Ahmedabad has prepared a 551 Kg drum for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, the All India Dagbar Samaj prepared a special drum weighing 450 kilograms, which will be taken to Ayodhya before the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024. According to reports, iron plates were used in the drum being built for the Ram Temple so that the drum "could have a lifespan of thousands of years," said a representative of Ambalal Dagbar. Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Temple: Unveiling the Key Features You Need to Know.

VIDEO | Craftsmen from Ahmedabad make 551-kg drum for Ayodhya's #RamTemple. pic.twitter.com/rSwfK2pwSr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2024

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai mentioned that a total of 21-22 lakh cubic feet of stone has been used in the construction of the entire structure. Champat Rai told the news agency ANI, "Such a big stone structure has never been built in North or South India even in the last 100-200 years." Also Read: Ayodhya To Host International Kite Festival Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration.

The grand Ram Temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.