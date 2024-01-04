Ayodhya To Host International Kite Festival Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration

In anticipation of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony slated for January 22, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to organize an International Kite Festival in the region.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has commenced preparations for the festival, expected to occur from January 19 to 21. The event will offer renowned kite flyers from across the country and around the world a platform to showcase their artistic skills, as per an official release on Thursday.

To organise this festival on a grand scale, inspiration is being taken from various kite festivals being held in the country and abroad, the release said. The ADA has invited applications to appoint a private agency for the conceptualisation, designing, execution, and supervision of the event, it added.

The release further mentioned that the agency responsible for organizing the kite festival will be selected by January 8. Plans include creating a designated visitors' area with seating arrangements for 750 individuals, along with a VVIP lounge to host 50 special invitees during the event.

Attendees of the event would get an opportunity to savour dishes made from millet and Awadhi cuisine, the release added.