Ram temple trust to set up team of language experts

Ayodhya (UP), May 24 The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to form a team of language experts.

These experts will have the knowledge of not just Indian but foreign languages as well to address queries of devotees coming to the Ram temple from across the country and abroad.

The trust anticipates a huge footfall of pilgrims from different parts of the country and from across the border after the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to the temple trust, a large number of tourists come to Ayodhya from across the country, especially Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

"The trust is also carrying out its own study to figure out which foreign tourists from which country are visiting Ayodhya. In accordance with the report, the Trust will rope in foreign language experts," said a member of the Trust.

The Trust is likely to rope in experts in Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Odia and Malayalam languages.

The team formed by the Trust will be different from the one that is being prepared by the Ayodhya administration. The team prepared by the administration will work as a tourist guide.

However, the Trust has already decided to rope in a Korean language expert as a lot of people from here visit Ayodhya.

It may be pointed out that Ayodhya and the Korean peninsula share a historic relationship.

According to the legend, Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya had travelled to Korea via sea route and married King Kim Suro, and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok in 48 AD.

Many Koreans trace their ancestry to the princess.

According to the Trust, at present, around 15,000 to 20,000 devotees are visiting Ayodhya every day. The Trust is expecting this figure to go up to one lakh after the Ram temple is opened for devotees in January 2024.

