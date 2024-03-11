Ramadan 2024: PM Modi Wishes Blessed Ramzan After Rolling Out CAA Rules

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the beginning of the auspicious Islamic month of Ramadan on March 11." Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone’s live," he tweeted.

Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

Muslims across the world observe the month with fasting and praying. The month ends with the festival of Eid.

Muslim communities across India and the Indian subcontinent will gather today to search for the moon of Ramadan 2024. Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and other parts of the country will assemble and try to see the crescent.

If the moon is sighted today, special 'Taraweeh' prayers will begin after Isha (night prayer). The sighting of Ramzan crescent will determine the fasting date in India. If the moon is sighted today, the Ramadan 2024 fasting will begin tomorrow (March 12). If the moon is not sighted today (Chand Raat), Shabaan will complete 30 days tomorrow (March 12). Muslims will then begin Ramadan fasting on Wednesday, March 13. Follow our live news updates on the Ramadan 2024 moon sighting in India and the Indian subcontinent.

Read Also | Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting in India Live News Updates: Fasting To Begin Tomorrow in Bangladesh as Ramzan 1445 Crescent Moon Sighted

Earlier today, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 has officially come into force. "The Modi Government announces the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. It was an integral part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto. This will pave the way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India," the PMO said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) revises the Citizenship Act of 1955, offering a route to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who migrated from neighboring Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan prior to December 31, 2014.The introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) sparked considerable controversy and led to widespread protests across India. Critics argued that the law discriminates against Muslims and undermines the secular principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Read Also | CAA Rules: After 4 years Modi Government Implements Citizenship Amendment Act