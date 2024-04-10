Ramdas Athawale Dismisses Congress Claims of NDA’s Constitutional Change Plans, Will Resign if That Happens

Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, has dismissed the Congress party's accusation that the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is planning to change the Constitution.

Athawale, a notable Dalit leader from Maharashtra and an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said that he would resign if there is any attempt to change the Constitution.

The minister, who leads the Republican Party of India (Athawale), was in the region to rally support for Sunil Mendhe, the ruling alliance's candidate for the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat.

"With no issues against the present Modi-led NDA government, Congress along with other opposition parties is trying to mislead people alleging that if this government wins 400 plus seats, it would change the Constitution. Their accusation is completely baseless if government makes any such attempt, I will resign from the cabinet and withdraw support to the BJP," he said.