Ramdas Athawale Files Complaint With Election Commission Over Rahul Gandhi’s Change in Constitution Claim

Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated assertion that the BJP would change the country's Constitution.

Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader and BJP ally, asserted to reporters on Wednesday that Gandhi should be barred from making such claims.

"Rahul Gandhi has frequently claimed that the BJP plans to change the Constitution if it comes to power again. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refuted these charges several times," he said.

"The Election Commission has received my complaint against Gandhi's recurrent assertions. He ought to be restrained from making such statements, and there should be repercussions for him," added the minister.