Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Bomb squad and NSG will inspect Bengaluru blast site

Published: March 2, 2024 09:59 AM

Bengaluru's popular food joint Rameshwaram Cafe experienced a low-intensity IED blast, leaving 10 people injured on Friday 1st march. Initially reported as a cylinder explosion, it was later confirmed to be a blast. As per the reports the blast occurred during 12:50pm and 1pm, luckily there were no fatalities were reported. As per the reports bomb squad and NSG (National Security guard) has been deployed to have deep study of blast site. 

What we know so far...

At least 10 individuals sustained injuries in a minor bomb explosion at the well-liked Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on Friday. Authorities believe that an improvised explosive device (IED) placed in a bag with a timer might have detonated. A case has been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

What Karnataka Home minister G Parameshwara has to say on blast. 

On explosion at Bengaluru Cafe Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has reacted. While talking to Media HM stated that, "We have constituted several teams. We have collected some evidence from CCTV footage. When the explosion took place, a BMTC bus moved on that way. We have information that he came on a bus. We will arrest the accused as soon as possible. Our teams are doing great. A timer was used for the blast, FSL team is doing the work. We have a meeting at 1 pm, CM Siddaramaiah will lead the meeting with high-level police officials regarding the blast..."

