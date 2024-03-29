Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward Each for Information on Two Suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for individuals providing information that leads to the apprehension of two primary suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru.

The agency requested the general public for information on Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha wanted in the case, according to a post on X.

A significant development occurred as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Muzammil Shareef on Wednesday, marking a crucial breakthrough in the blast case. NIA's investigations have unveiled Shareef's involvement as a key conspirator, providing logistical aid to the two fugitives wanted in connection with the incident. The case pertains to an IED explosion at a cafe situated on ITPL Road in Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1, resulting in multiple injuries.