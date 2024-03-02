Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Home Minister G Parameshwara Vows Swift Action, Says Accused Used Timer

On Friday (March 1), Bengaluru's popular food joint Rameshwaram Cafe experienced a low-intensity IED blast, leaving 10 people injured. Initially reported as a cylinder explosion, it was later confirmed to be a blast. As per the reports the blast occurred during 12:50pm and 1pm, luckily there were no fatalities were reported.

On explosion at Bengaluru Cafe Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has reacted. While talking to Media HM stated that, "We have constituted several teams. We have collected some evidence from CCTV footage. When the explosion took place, a BMTC bus moved on that way. We have information that he came on a bus. We will arrest the accused as soon as possible. Our teams are doing great. A timer was used for the blast, FSL team is doing the work. We have a meeting at 1 pm, CM Siddaramaiah will lead the meeting with high-level police officials regarding the blast..."

Who are Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the owners of the Rameshwaram Cafe?

Raghavendra Rao, a mechanical engineer with over two decades of experience in the food industry, serves as the founder and promoter of IDC Kitchen. He oversees operations at The Rameshwaram Cafe chain.

Divya Raghavendra Rao, a qualified chartered accountant, completed her post-graduation in Finance and Management from IIM Ahmedabad. She leads the management and finance departments of The Rameshwaram Cafe. With over 12 years of experience, she is also a member of the managing committee of the Bengaluru branch of the South Indian Regional Council of ICAI.