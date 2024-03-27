Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA searches 10 locations in TN

Chennai, March 27 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) were carrying out raids in ten locations in Tamil Nadu, including the state capital in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The searches were taking place in six locations in Chennai and four in southern Tamil Nadu.

The NIA has identified the main accused in the blast, a native of Shimoga in Karnataka, said sources. There were intelligence inputs from the central agencies about the main accused having stayed in multiple locations in Tamil Nadu along with his aide.

Both the accused were involved in an explosion in 2020 in Karnataka and are in the wanted list of NIA.

The premier investigation agency has announced rewards for those who give any tips on the whereabouts of the duo.

The NIA, according to sources, commenced the investigation into Tamil Nadu after it found that a cap that was left in a mosque by the main accused was purchased from Tamil Nadu.

The NIA team is also probing those who have provided logistics support to the accused while they were staying in Tamil Nadu.

More details are awaited.

