Randeep Surjewala Banned: Congress Leader Barred From Campaigning For 2 Days Over Sexist Remark on Hema Malini

Election Commission of India on Tuesday (April 16) imposed a ban on Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his remarks on Hema Malini. The ECI action comes days after the Commission issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for his alleged 'undignified' comments against BJP MP Hema Malini. The EC had sought his response by April 11, 5 pm.

Earlier this month, the senior Congress leader was sent a show-cause notice by the Election Commission for his comments on BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini. The poll body called his remarks "undignified, vulgar, and uncivilized". The Commission also alleged that Congress leaders are regular offenders. The party has been asked to list steps taken to ensure that the Commission's advisories on honour and dignity of women in public discourse are complied with. The BJP had accused Mr Surjewala of making "vile, sexist" remarks against Hema Malini, and called the Congress "misogynistic". The party's IT cell head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which Mr Surjewala was seen purportedly making objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the BJP. Mr Surjewala shot back, accusing the BJP's IT cell of "distorting facts and spreading lies".