Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public viewing for six days a week from June 1

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing six days a week from June 1, 2023, said an official statement on Tuesday.

The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from Tuesday to Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in seven-time slots between 0930 hrs and 1630 hrs. Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex is also open for visitors from Tuesday to Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays), the statement added.

According to the statement, people can witness the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan every Saturday from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs. The Ceremony will not take place on Saturday if it is a Gazetted Holiday or if Rashtrapati Bhavan so notifies it.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and envoys of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco last week presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.

Apart from Eric Garcetti, Qatar's Ambassador to India Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir and Monaco's Ambassador Didier Gamerdinger, Monaco presented their credentials to the President.

Garcetti, former mayor of Los Angeles, was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India in March this year. Earlier, the Senate confirmed his appointment as the next US ambassador to India.

On Garcetti's arrival in India, Indian Embassy in the US tweeted, "Namaste, Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti! We're thrilled to welcome you to #IncredibleIndia and work with you to build even stronger ties between our two great nations."

The US Embassy in India had been without an ambassador since January 2021, which is the longest stretch in the history of US-India relations that the post remained vacant.

Kenneth Juster had stepped down after the change of government in the United States.

