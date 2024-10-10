Ratan Tata Passes Away: Gujarat Government Declares One Day of State Mourning, Cancels All Entertainment Events

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Gujarat Government Declares One Day of State Mourning, Cancels All Entertainment Events

Gandhinagar, Gujarat (10 October 2024): The Government of Gujarat has announced a one-day state mourning today to honour the memory of Shri Ratan Naval Tata, the esteemed industrialist who passed away last evening. The national flag will be flown at half-mast, and no cultural or entertainment programs organized by the government will be held today.

This is a developing story...

