Ratan Tata Passes Away: Gujarat Government Declares One Day of State Mourning, Cancels All Entertainment Events

Gandhinagar, Gujarat (10 October 2024): The Government of Gujarat has announced a one-day state mourning today to honour the memory of Shri Ratan Naval Tata, the esteemed industrialist who passed away last evening. The national flag will be flown at half-mast, and no cultural or entertainment programs organized by the government will be held today.

