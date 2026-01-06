Ration Card E-KYC: Complete Verification on Time to Continue Free Ration Benefits

If your ration card is not linked with e-KYC, access to free food grains under government schemes may be stopped, and your name could also be removed from the ration card records. Although a ration card is primarily meant to ensure food security, it is also widely accepted as a valid identity document. For this reason, periodic verification of beneficiary details has become extremely important. Authorities have tightened rules to ensure that only eligible individuals continue to receive benefits. Failure to complete e-KYC within the prescribed time can lead to suspension of ration supplies, causing inconvenience to families that depend on subsidised food grains for their daily needs.

As per the revised guidelines, every ration card holder is now required to complete e-KYC once every five years. Beneficiaries who last completed verification around 2013 are especially required to update their records without delay. The good news is that the entire process has become much simpler due to digital facilities introduced by the government. Most people can now complete ration card e-KYC from home using a smartphone, without visiting offices or standing in long queues. The online system is designed to save time, reduce paperwork, and ensure transparency while keeping beneficiary data accurate and up to date.

How to complete ration card e-KYC from home (in pointers):

Install the Mera Ration app and Aadhaar FaceRD app on your mobile phone.

Open the app and select your location.

Enter your Aadhaar number, captcha code, and OTP received on your registered mobile.

Aadhaar-linked details will appear on the screen.

Select the Face e-KYC option and scan your face using the mobile selfie camera.

Once verified, the e-KYC process will be completed successfully.

How to check whether e-KYC is completed:

Log in again to the Mera Ration or Mera KYC app from the Play Store.

Enter your location, Aadhaar number, captcha, and OTP.

Your ration card e-KYC status will be displayed.

If the status shows “Y”, e-KYC is complete.

If it shows “N”, the process is still pending.

Offline option for ration card e-KYC:

If you are unable to complete e-KYC online due to technical issues, you can visit your local ration card dealer. Alternatively, e-KYC can also be done at a nearby Common Service Centre (CSC). Carry your Aadhaar card and ration card for verification.