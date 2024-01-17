Ratlam cops red-faced as 2 men steal MP Police vehicle, go on joy ride with siren blaring

Bhopal, Jan 17 In a daring theft that left the cops in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district red-faced on Monday, two men stole a police vehicle from inside a police station and went for a joy ride in it with the siren blaring.

However, their joy ride was a short one as they were caught soon after an eatery owner informed the police, who came and arrested the two men, identified as Irfan Khan and Sadab Khan and recovered the stolen police vehicle, MP 11, CC- 7326, from them.

As per the police report, the incident occurred at midnight on Monday when the two men entered the police station, took the vehicle’s key from inside and drove it away without the cops on night duty noticing them!

Once they reached the main road the accused switched on the police siren and made for a market place located near the railway station in Ratlam.

Posing as cops on patrol in civil dress, the accused demanded money for liquor from an eatery owner who refused to give it.

Irfan and Sadab then slapped him and threatened the eatery owner with dire consequences before moving on to the next shop.

While the accused were busy threatening and asking for money from some other shopkeepers there, the eatery owner called the police.

A police team reached the spot and the accused were arrested. The police vehicle was recovered and returned to the sheepish staff of the police station.

