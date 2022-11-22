"Ravindra Jadeja is a booster dose for me," says wife and BJP candidate Rivaba on star cricketer's support

Rivaba Jadeja, the BJP candidate from Gujarat's Jamnagar constituency, who also happens to be the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, on Saturday said that her husband is like a "booster dose" in her life who has always supported her in her political career.While exclusively talking to ANI, Rivaba was asked whether cricketer Ravindra Jadeja supports her in her political career, to which she said that he is like a "booster dose" in her life who has always motivated her.

"My husband is like a booster dose for me, who has always motivated me. More than myself, it has been him who has motivated me to go ahead. The system of marriage in itself means that both husband and wife should stand and support each other. It is said that behind the success of every man, there is a woman. Similarly, it is also important that behind the success of every woman, there is her husband and brother.

"It was a very emotional moment for me when I went to file the nomination and my husband was with me. I want to inspire many other couples that women can fulfil their dreams even after marriage and their husbands can provide them strong support," she further said.Rivaba also mentioned one memorable episode from her election campaign when Ravindra Jadeja sent comfort shoes for her directly into the campaign."Earlier, I was campaigning wearing my shoes having laces. So, I told my husband that I need comfort shoes, and he sent the new shoes straight to the campaign, where I was present. This is one of the many examples to show how he takes care of every little thing of mine," she said.